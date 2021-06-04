https://babylonbee.com/news/breaking-biden-found-to-belong-to-organization-with-white-supremacist-roots/

Bombshell Investigation Reveals Biden Belongs To Organization With White Supremacist Roots

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden has found himself in hot water once again after it was revealed today that he belongs to an organization with roots in racism and white supremacy, the Democratic Party.

“We were researching organizations with racist pasts, and this one kept coming up,” said anti-racist scholar Dr. John X. Balmer. “It seems they were instrumental in the founding of the KKK. Many of the original guys were racists and slaveowners. These guys were really bad news. It’s baffling that our president would associate with an organization with such a racist past.”

“We call on Biden to resign and give his position to someone not associated with this horribly racist institution.”

The investigation revealed the organization had close ties to the KKK and slaveowners and even opposed Abraham Lincoln. The horrifying details of the group’s racist past shocked the nation, causing millions to call for Biden to step down, as someone so closely tied to such an organization must be a racist and obviously cannot lead our country.

Biden was unavailable for comment as it was nap time.

At publishing time, it was revealed that the president’s budget proposal is even funding an organization founded by a notorious racist: Planned Parenthood.