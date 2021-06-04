https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-facebook-says-trumps-social-media-ban-will-last-two-years-then-be-reassessed-for-risk/
‘BIG TECH VS THE RIGHT’: Republicans Warn ‘You Could Be Next’ After Facebook Extends Trump Ban
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.06.21
From Fox News:
Conservatives blasted Facebook and its Oversight Board for upholding an indefinite ban on former President Trump on Wednesday.
“It is a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at: Do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don’t have a monopoly? And I can tell you that it is two different standards, one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites,” Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows told “America’s Newsroom.”
“Facebook and Twitter and others have clearly established two different sets of rules. One if you’re a conservative or a Republican or have a different ideology than them and one if you’re a liberal,” Corey Lewandowski, a Trump’s longtime political adviser, said in a radio interview.
“This ‘decision’ is absurd,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter.
“Facebook’s decision to uphold its ban on President Donald Trump is extremely disappointing. It’s clear that Mark Zuckerberg views himself as the arbiter of free speech,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a statement.
Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram, but said it was “not appropriate” to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”
“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the board said in a statement.
Read the full report here.
‘DOUBLE STANDARD’: Trump Says Governor Whitmer ‘Doesn’t Let People Even Breath in Michigan’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
President Trump ripped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on social media Thursday morning; saying the Democrat “doesn’t let people even breath” during her state’s ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.
“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” posted Trump on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265975549954076672
Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that her husband traveled to their second home in the northern part of the state to “rake leaves” and “came right back home after.”
“When you opened regions six and eight, you advised people not to rush up and overwhelm the area… There were some reports that you did spend some time up north, is that true?” asked one reporter.
“My husband did go up to our place to rake some leaves and came home. He was there briefly for a night and came right back home after he raked our leaves!” said the Governor.
.@GovWhitmer claims her husband traveled to the family’s second home to “rake leaves.” pic.twitter.com/mVk32fcGKJ
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020
Watch the Governor’s comments above.