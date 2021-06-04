https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-issues-statement-says-china-should-pay-ten-trillion-dollars-for-covid-pandemic/

BAIER on HANNITY: Sources Say It’s ‘Increasingly Likely’ Coronavirus Escaped Wuhan Lab

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.16.20

Fox News’ Bret Baier stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on recent reports the Coronavirus escaped a Chinese laboratory; telling Sean it’s “increasingly likely” the disease somehow leaked from a Wuhan research facility.

“You’ve gotten these emails… I’ve been sent so many of these things. You have evidence, what have you uncovered?

“This is from multiple sources… They’ve seen documents, they are saying that it’s increasingly likely that the virus started in a Wuhan lab, not as a bio-weapon, let’s be clear about that,” said Baier.

“They’re saying it occurred naturally, because China was trying to show they were as good as the US in handling viruses. This was a botched effort to contain this. It got out to the population,” he added. “They are 100% confident that China altered the data and the statistics.”

Watch Baier on ‘Hannity’ above.