CBS and Hallmark Channel reject pro-life ad, call it 'unacceptable' and not a 'positive experience'

Following the announcement last month the U.S. Supreme Court would be taking up the first significant abortion case in many years, the Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life advocacy group, announced it was launching a $2 million television ad campaign.

But the ad the group produced, which features zero graphic footage, has been rejected by multiple TV networks as too “controversial” and “unacceptable” — with at least one channel claiming that the ad is just not the “positive experience” it wants to give its viewers, according to the Daily Wire.

What is the ad?

SBA List’s new ad praises medical breakthroughs and health care technology but laments that the unborn are victims of our laws that have not caught up with scientific progress .

“Five decades of medical breakthroughs,” the ad begins, “every age group has more opportunity to live — except one. The unborn still fall victim to outdated laws.

“Science tells us that at 15 weeks these babies have fully formed faces. They smile. They yawn. They feel pain,” the ad says. “It’s why European countries ban late-term abortions.

“In five decades, we’ve learned they are just like us. Isn’t it time the law reflects the science?” the ad concludes.







Who rejected it, and why?



CBS told the SBA List that it would not be running the group’s “unacceptable” ad because it would violate the network’s rules on issue advocacy.

“Issue-oriented advertisements that are designed for the purpose of presenting views or influencing legislation on issues that are controversial by general public consensus are unacceptable,” CBS said in an email provided to the Daily Wire.

CMT, which is owned by ViacomCBS, responded similarly, telling the group that, though it sometimes takes “issue-based ads,” this one was just too controversial.

“While we do accept political and issue-based ads on a case-by-case basis, issue-oriented ads that are designed for the purpose of presenting views or influencing legislation on issues that are controversial by general public consensus are unacceptable,” CMT said, according to the Daily Wire.

And for the Hallmark Channel, apparently the ad just gave the network too much of a case of the sads.

Crown Media, which owns Hallmark, told the SBA List it rejected the ad “because it does not meet the Hallmark Channel’s criteria for the positive experience Hallmark aims to offer viewers,” the Daily Wire said.

SBA List has repeatedly pointed out that the ad is not a call to action or an attack on any politician. It is “a response to news that the U.S. Supreme Court will review a Mississippi law limiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy” and a celebration of the miracles of modern medicine.

More from the SBA List:

“The science is simple: unborn children are human beings and deserve protection,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “By 15 weeks, children in the womb have fully formed noses and lips, eyelids and eyebrows; they can suck their thumb, and even feel pain. Across the country, state lawmakers acting on the will of the people have introduced nearly 550 pro-life bills – 70 already enacted so far this year – aimed at recognizing these facts and humanizing our laws. We are eager to further educate the nation about these realities and are hopeful that the law will soon catch up to the science.” A growing body of scientific literature continually affirms the humanity of unborn children. The Supreme Court announced it will consider the question of whether all “pre-viability” bans on abortion are unconstitutional. In 1973, unborn children were considered viable at around 28 weeks. Since that time, the concept of viability has shifted. Premature babies can survive at 22 weeks, if not earlier, with active care and surgeons treat children in-utero as a separate patient as they treat a growing list of conditions directly in the womb.

