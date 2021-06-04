https://thehill.com/homenews/556816-chasten-buttigieg-hits-rnc-chair-over-lgbtq-comments-re-visit-your-partys-platform

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday took a shot at the head of the Republican National Committee over the party’s platform relating to LGBTQ rights.

“Happy Pride Month,” RNC chairwoman Rona McDaniel said in a tweet posted on Wednesday. “[The GOP] is proud to have doubled our LGBTQ support over the last 4 years, and we will continue to grow our big tent by supporting measures that promote fairness and balance protections for LGBTQ Americans and those with deeply held religious beliefs.”

Buttigieg, who is married to the first openly gay man to be confirmed by the Senate to serve as a member of a president’s Cabinet, responded to McDaniel in a tweet of his own on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street,” Chasten Buttigieg said. “I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about [pride].”

Those with “deeply held religious beliefs” are often the parents who force their LGBTQ children out of the home and onto the street. I’ve met with those kids. 40% of homeless youth in this country are LGBTQ. Re-visit your party’s platform before you open your mouth about #pride. https://t.co/z36BuFrQsO — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 3, 2021

President BidenJoe BidenWHO warns of continent-wide third wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more for global vaccine distribution Manchin isn’t ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own MORE earlier this week issued a presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month, something former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE largely ignored during his four years in the White House, the New York Times reported.

The Trump administration also rescinded a 2016 regulation that mandated healthcare protections for transgender patients under the Affordable Care Act. Republican-led legislatures in several states have worked to pass bills limiting access to health care for transgender youth and barring transgender female athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Chasten Buttigieg, a teacher, was a front-facing advocate for LGBTQ rights during his husband’s presidential campaign, fundraising for him and attacking Republicans for stances and policies related to LGBTQ issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

