Child advocates are speaking out against what they say is a “predatory” and disturbing new video released by the Nickelodeon kid’s program “Blue’s Clues & You!” that takes place at a Pride parade and includes many forms of sexuality and gender expression.

The parade is emceed by an animated version of drag performer Nina West, a beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant from season 11. The video features a sing-along in which West’s animated character is shown singing to the melody of “The Ants Go Marching.” The lyrics were changed to fit the LGBTQ theme.

The video was released online days before LGBT Pride Month begins in June.

Full of waving rainbow and other striped flags and banners, the video features many LGBT themes, including families with two moms, two dads, trans-identified members, “ace, bi and pan” parents.

“Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly,” West sings.

“Allies to the queer community can love their friends so proudly,” West adds.

The display also featured a group of beaver characters. One of the beavers wore a transgender pink-and-blue-striped armband and what online commenters say appears to be scars on its chest, presumably because of a cosmetic double mastectomy.

Critics of the video noted how flagrantly gender confusion and sexualized themes were targeted at young children.

“That Blue’s Clues has decided to add sexuality and gender material to its programming is both disappointing and disturbing,” said Maria Keffler, author of the book Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult and the co-founder of the recently-formed Partners for Ethical Care, in an email to The Christian Post Monday.

“Pre-adolescent children do not nor should not have explicit knowledge about or driving interest in sex or gender identity. Ethical professionals who work with children have long recognized that when young children are conversant about sexual behaviors, this is strongly suggestive of having been introduced to such material by adults who do not have the child’s best interests at heart.”

Keffler added that a “well-documented tactic that child sexual predators employ when grooming a child for sexual abuse is to introduce sexual topics and materials to the child who is being targeted.”

“Blue’s Clues’ introduction of sex and gender material indicates either a troubling lack of understanding about the basics of child psychological development or that the show’s writers and producers intend to groom children toward early and developmentally inappropriate encounters with sex and gender topics,” she alleged.

Keffler further argued that in an age of rampant gender confusion among teenagers, it is time to recognize how destructive gender ideology is and how it leads to experimental medicalization and surgeries.

“No child is born in the wrong body, and how dare anyone suggest that they could be,” Keffler contends. “Blue’s Clues, sadly, is no longer a trustworthy partner to parents.”

Conservative media commentator and host of the “Relatable” podcast, Allie Beth Stuckey, tweeted that she was not surprised by the “predatory” segment. She warned that “kids are always the unconsenting subjects of leftist social experiments, from population control to the redefinition of gender and sexuality to communism itself.”

“History shows this. It’s gross, but it’s true,” Stuckey stated.

A spokesperson for the U.S. chapter of Our Duty, an organization that aims to protect children from gender ideology, told CP Monday that children should learn about different sorts of families because they will encounter them at school. However, the organization finds “the portrayal of some united queer community under the rainbow and trans flags seems to imply that there is just one point of view.”

“For example, we reject the notion that a ‘baba’ can be non-binary,” the Our Duty spokesperson stressed. “Not conforming to stereotypes can be cool, but it does not stop a child from being the boy or girl that they are. If society is to help children be open-minded, they need to know that there are often different, equally valid, points of view.”

A California father who works with Our Duty and has a child who believes they are transgender told CP on condition of anonymity that he was horrified by the new video.

“The double mastectomy scars on the beaver are literally the worst thing I have ever seen in my entire life,” the father said. “It’s normalizing this insanity — any girl questioning her sexuality at a young age will think of that beaver. They need to be called out, shamed, embarrassed, protested anything to shine a light on this.”

The U.S. chapter of Our Duty has sponsored billboards advertising journalist Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters in recent months. The billboards have been placed near medical institutions where experimental gender medicine such as the administration of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and the performing of breast and genital amputations are taking place.

Last month, Our Duty launched a month-long mobile ad campaign emblazoned with the message “Who Is Keira Bell?” The campaign draws attention to a young woman who took puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and underwent a double mastectomy but wound up regretting the decision.

Bell, now 24, helped bring about a judicial review against the London-based Tavistock gender clinic, where she was treated. The U.K. High Court of Justice ruled, among other things, that children under the age of 16 are incapable of giving informed consent to receive puberty blockers given the long-term risks and repercussions.

