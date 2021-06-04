https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/04/cnns-oliver-darcy-admits-that-criticizing-fauci-is-fair-game-but-we-need-to-remember-that-fox-news-is-the-real-problem-in-all-this/

The #FauciEmails dump has been full of bombshell after bombshell. It’s been such a huge story with such implications, even CNN is covering it.

In their own special way, of course.

Here’s how Brian Stelter’s equally gifted protégé Oliver Darcy has been tackling this story:

You can seriously set your watch by this stuff.

Darcy could’ve saved himself a lot of space and just written that. He may as well have.

Pretty damn hard, as it turns out. Because the truth about CNN is pretty damn inconvenient:

Ask and you shall receive:

You’ve got brass ones, Oliver Darcy. We’ll give you that.

