https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556935-conservative-writers-gofundme-for-ocasio-cortezs-grandmother-raises-55k

A writer and podcast host for the conservative outlet The Daily Wire has raised more than $60,000 in a GoFundMe campaign to repair the home of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHating Trump is no excuse for comparing 1/6 to 9/11 Ocasio-Cortez swipes at Trump after Puerto Rico visit, seeing hurricane damage Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals MORE‘s grandmother in Puerto Rico after the New York Democrat posted pictures of her living conditions this week.

The crowdfunding campaign, titled “Save AOC’s Abuela’s Ancestral Home,” comes after The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh clashed with the Democratic lawmaker on Twitter this week, tweeting, “Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

“In response to the tragic news delivered by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week that her grandmother lives in squalid conditions in Puerto Rico, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to repair Ocasio-Cortez’s’ grandmother’s house,” the outlet said in a press release.

“Congresswoman Cortez who, although she earns over $180,000 per year, says she is unable to help her grandmother at this time, but did take to Twitter this week to share her abuela’s story with the world,” added the statement on Friday.

Walsh made a $499 donation to start the campaign, which The Daily Wire called “the equivalent of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla like the one AOC drives.”

As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

The GoFundMe passed its goal of $48,990 within several hours, and had raised $63,407 as of publication.

The Daily Wire said that donations will go to Ocasio-Cortez’s grandmother “if she will accept them.” Walsh further tweeted Friday asking the lawmaker for details to transfer the money.



Hi @AOC, we are raising money to help your abuela. It’s been inspiring to see the response so far. Can you send me a DM so that I can get the necessary information to ensure that this money makes it to your grandmother? Thank you!https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez drew pushback from critics on the right earlier this week after she posted photos of damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where her grandmother lives.

The Democrat blasted former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE, saying he “blocked relief” money for the island. She added later that “while Trump admin had a major role, it wasn’t just them” and said others were also to blame.

Ocasio-Cortez initially responded to Walsh on Wednesday after he criticized her for not directly taking action to help her grandmother.

“My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

