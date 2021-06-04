So great to see people stepping up to save @AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home since the wealthy congresswoman can’t be bothered to help. $499 from me!

I nominate @AdamCarolla, @DanBongino, and @ElonMusk to keep the momentum going! #HelpAbuelahttps://t.co/G08Nn98YNZ https://t.co/LdT8oPTSDa

— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 4, 2021