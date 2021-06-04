http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/V4OJfy4kuUc/diversity-google-style.php

Until this week, Google’s worldwide head of “diversity” was one Kamau Bobb.

Earlier this week the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reported that Bobb had written for public consumption in 2007 that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war” and an “insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” Goodman explained:

The comments were part of a longer meditation from Kamau Bobb, now head of diversity strategy at Google, that also slammed Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon that same year. Bobb was at the time a research associate in technology at Georgia Tech, according to his LinkedIn. The post, titled “If I Were A Jew,” described how he believed Jewish people should view the Middle East conflict. “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” he wrote in a Nov. 30, 2007, post on his personal blog, where he was still actively publishing as recently as April 2021. “Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.”

Bobb identified himself as a Google employee in his blog’s biography section. Neither Google not Bobb responded to Goodman’s request for comment at the time of publication. Yesterday, however, Goodman updated her story with news that Bobb would hold on at Google, though no longer as global head of “diversity.”

The Free Beacon seeks to cover Democrats and the left like the mainstream media cover Republicans and conservatives. In this case, the Free Beacon experienced a breakthrough when The View gave the story a shout-out on Wednesday’s show. Meghan McCain was the winner for her comment “They’re Google. They should have googled him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

