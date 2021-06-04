https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/doj-seeks-dismissal-of-case-by-aclu-blm-against-trump-barr-for-clearing-lafayette-park/

(MSN) Tuesday marks one year since the controversial clearing of Lafayette Square protesters before President Trump visited St. John’s Church, and Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyers have requested a federal judge toss out cases against former President Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and other Trump-era officials for their actions that day.

The D.C. branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Black Lives Matter, and other civil liberties groups had accused Trump and Barr of involvement in the decision of the police to use pepper spray, smoke balls, and other aggressive measures to clear the Washington, D.C. park before Trump walked across the square to get a photograph holding a bible in front of St. John’s, and half an hour before a city-wide curfew.

The conflict was less than a week after the death of George Floyd. Justice Department attorneys argued on Friday that Trump and other officials are immune from responsibility for police actions taken to protect a sitting president and that the case is moot because the suit is personal to Trump, Barr, and others who are now out of office.

The DOJ argued the plaintiffs’ claim of “fear of future injury” is based almost entirely on statements they […]

