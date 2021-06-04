https://www.newsmax.com/politics/donaldtrump-speakerofthehouse-2022-2024/2021/06/04/id/1023989

Former President Donald Trump may consider running for the House in 2022 to try to win the speaker of the House position. Trump appeared on an interview with conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root on Friday after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon floated the idea that Trump should run for the position.

Trump responded warmly to the idea, stating, “That’s so interesting.”

“Yeah, you know it’s very interesting,” Trump added, according to The Hill. Others had suggested the former president run for the Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better,” Trump said. “It’s very interesting.”

Previously, Trump mentioned he intends to make another presidential run in 2024, health permitting.

The idea to run for the House underscores the interest many in the GOP have for Trump to make a return to public office sooner rather than later.

The exact logistics for a House run would mean Trump would have to figure out in which district he would run. For now, the former president seems mainly interested in endorsing other congressional candidates rather than becoming one himself. Trump will also resume his rallies this summer, which could shed more light as to the next moves he wants to make.

According to GOP polling, Trump would be in a strong position to win the presidential nomination in 2024. And, in a statement condemning Facebook’s decision to ban him from the platform for two years, Trump hinted that he could run for another term in the White House.



“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will all be business!” Trump stated.

