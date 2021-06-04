https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/dr-faucis-boss-refutes-his-claims-admits-nih-was-funding-wuhan-lab-and-we-had-no-control-over-what-they-were-doing/

In May, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Dr. Tony Fauci for funding gain of function research in the US and then later at a lab in in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Fauci refuted the claims under oath despite the fact that there are documents that prove the US was funding the Wuhan lab under his direction.

As The Gateway Pundit has reported since early 2020, the Wuhan lab was likely the source of the coronavirus outbreak and Dr. Fauci was funding the lab for years.

On Wednesday Dr. Francis Collins , the director of the National Institute of Health and Dr. Fauci’s boss, admitted to radio host Hugh Hewitt that the US collaborated with the Wuhan Virology Laboratory.

