https://hannity.com/media-room/dr-who-psaki-says-there-isnt-any-circumstance-where-biden-would-fire-fauci/

CAVING on PIPELINES? Psaki Says White House Will ‘Look at Each Pipeline and Do an Analysis’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to comment on the Biden Administration’s view on the Dakota Access Pipeline this week; telling reporters the White House will do an “analysis” on jobs and the environment.

“The fate of the Dakota Access Pipeline: Is it the administration’s belief that the construction of that pipeline should continue?” asked one reporter.

“Our view is that we would look at each pipeline through each individual pipeline separately and do an analysis,” said Psaki.

Reporter: “Is it the administration’s belief the construction of the [Dakota] pipeline should continue?”@PressSec: “Our view is that we would look at each pipeline through each individual pipeline separately and do an analysis.” https://t.co/01dkz00r6L pic.twitter.com/T2XzrU2497 — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2021

At least 21 Republican-led states are suing the Biden Administration for canceling the Keystone Oil Pipeline; a move that will cost countless jobs and raise gas prices as the country re-opens amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Cabinet Defendants’ actions … have the possibility of depriving States and local governments of millions of dollars in revenues. Yet, far from providing a reasoned explanation for why they are taking their actions, they have not provided any reason at all,” the suit states.

21 Republican State Attorneys General File Lawsuit Against Biden Over Keystone Pipeline https://t.co/G2Tm9AJbSF — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 18, 2021

“The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress – not the President. This is another example of Joe Biden overstepping his constitutional role to the detriment of Montanans,” added Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Joe Biden canceled the pipeline on his first day in the White House.

Read the full report here.