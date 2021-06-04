https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-zelenko-truth-bomb-on-fauci/

Posted by Kane on June 4, 2021 4:08 pm

Dr. Zelenko highlight with Jenna Ellis

‘What is called gain-of-function is a very deliberate term to mislead the public’

‘It was made illegal in the U.S. to do this research, so Fauci funded it in China’

