https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-zelenko-truth-bomb-on-fauci/
Dr. Zelenko highlight with Jenna Ellis
‘What is called gain-of-function is a very deliberate term to mislead the public’
‘It was made illegal in the U.S. to do this research, so Fauci funded it in China’
Dr. Zev Zelenko tells @JennaEllisEsq “What is called ‘gain-of-function’ is a very deliberate term to mislead the public”
Watch his interview on #JustTheTruth with Jenna Ellis: https://t.co/A9b7j9Zju5 pic.twitter.com/eHNtaeV1by
— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 4, 2021