Earlier in the week, we told you about this interview of Jake Tapper by the NYT’s Kara Swisher where he said he’s “not asking for” an interview with certain Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, for engaging in lies about the 2020 election. Transcript here:

Kara Swisher
Yeah. Yeah. So who do you book? It’s dwindling. It’s a dwindling group of people.

Jake Tapper
Well, I mean there’s about a third of the House Republican caucus that I am willing to book. I could name them to you if you want.

Kara Swisher
So Kevin McCarthy? No.

Jake Tapper
I would not book Kevin McCarthy.

Kara Swisher
Steve.

Jake Tapper
No. Steve Scalise? I wouldn’t. Now if they came to me and said that they wanted to, I don’t think any of them, Scalise or McCarthy or Stefanik, have faced a tough interview at all about it. So I might be willing to interview one of them to talk about this, to talk about their election lies and what they’re doing. But I’m not asking for the interview and they’re not eager to do it, no.

Oh, really? Because here are the emails from Tapper’s staff asking Stefanik for an interview:

Tapper responded with, “I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible”:

Oh, come on:

Did the booker even know about this policy?

Just “take the L dude”:

“Just passing the buck”:

And don’t even get us started on the Russia hoax:

“He can sit down”:

***

