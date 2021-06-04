https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/04/drink-up-elise-stefanik-posts-emails-from-jake-tappers-staff-in-ultimate-shot-chaser-chaser-chaser/

Earlier in the week, we told you about this interview of Jake Tapper by the NYT’s Kara Swisher where he said he’s “not asking for” an interview with certain Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, for engaging in lies about the 2020 election. Transcript here:

Kara Swisher

Yeah. Yeah. So who do you book? It’s dwindling. It’s a dwindling group of people. Jake Tapper

Well, I mean there’s about a third of the House Republican caucus that I am willing to book. I could name them to you if you want. Kara Swisher

So Kevin McCarthy? No. Jake Tapper

I would not book Kevin McCarthy. Kara Swisher

Steve. Jake Tapper

No. Steve Scalise? I wouldn’t. Now if they came to me and said that they wanted to, I don’t think any of them, Scalise or McCarthy or Stefanik, have faced a tough interview at all about it. So I might be willing to interview one of them to talk about this, to talk about their election lies and what they’re doing. But I’m not asking for the interview and they’re not eager to do it, no.

Oh, really? Because here are the emails from Tapper’s staff asking Stefanik for an interview:

Tapper responded with, “I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible”:

I can’t account for every email from my excellent bookers whose job it is to present me with as many options as possible. I have just refused to allow any of the Liars, such as Rep Stefanik, on air. Kind of stunning to see her proudly identify as a conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/Whn3KiwEFQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

Oh, come on:

“My excellent bookers make it a point to try and get people on the show who I don’t actually want on the show.” https://t.co/jznBgWuf21 — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) June 4, 2021

Did the booker even know about this policy?

This is weak spin & another lie from habitual liar @jaketapper. Why would bookers reach out to people “banned” from the show? 🙄 https://t.co/DKYg5QOtWq — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 4, 2021

Just “take the L dude”:

Take the L dude. It’s your “senior planning producer” in the email. Are you seriously suggesting they don’t know about your supposed ban? You got caught. Admit it and move on. https://t.co/iJnOQh0RhS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 4, 2021

“Just passing the buck”:

Jake passing the buck cause he feels like it…until he doesn’t want to and can throw punches like a loyal Zucker footsoldier. https://t.co/g1x6pThgTG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2021

And don’t even get us started on the Russia hoax:

CNN was conspiracy-theory headquarters for four years. Glad to see they’ve finally gone in a different direction! https://t.co/USCL8xRxBq — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 4, 2021

“He can sit down”:

This guy, and his colleagues, religiously pushed the Russia collusion lies for years. Those lies were believed by nearly 100% of his audience. He can sit down. Caring about election integrity is a bare minimum requirement of elected officials, not disqualifying, not a lie. https://t.co/FbE4CoxOdf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 4, 2021

