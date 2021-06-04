https://www.newsmax.com/politics/giuliani-barbara-jones-trump-attorney/2021/06/04/id/1023918

Barbara Jones, a former New York judge, is being recommended by federal prosecutors and lawyers for Rudy Giuliani to review materials seized by the FBI during searches of Giuliani’s home and office.

The New York Times attributed the information to a government court filing made late Thursday.

Her appointment must still be approved by a federal judge. If approved, it would require Jones to decide what seized materials might be covered by attorney-client privilege and should be kept from the authorities who are investigating Giuliani.

Jones had been appointed three years ago to oversee a review of items seized during the probe into Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, the newspaper noted.

The Washington Post had noted in April 2018 that Jones had served as a federal judge for 16 years in the Southern District of New York. She is a former organized-crime prosecutor who was chief assistant to Robert Morgenthau, the longtime Manhattan district attorney.

Like Cohen, Giuliani also once served as Trump’s personal lawyer. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation over his dealings in Ukraine before the 2020 presidential election.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant on April 28 at his Manhattan apartment and office as they probed his business dealings with Ukraine

The Times noted federal investigators have been looking into whether Giuliani lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials who were assisting him in his efforts to uncover damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a leading Democrat candidate.

The newspaper noted Giuliani has not been accused of any wrongdoing. He has maintained he never lobbied on behalf of the Ukrainians.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken had said last week that he would appoint a special master to protect attorney-client privilege during a review of materials seized from Giuliani

Oetken had ordered prosecutors and attorneys for Giuliani to submit possible candidates this week for the post.

