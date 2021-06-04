https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/facebook-allows-anti-semitic-comments-cancels-pro-israel-page/

AP Photo/Kathy Willens Juden Verboten

On May 13, 2021, as rockets were flying into Israel, hate speech was reigning supreme on Facebook. The Jerusalem Prayer Team page was bombarded with 800,000 nasty, anti-Semitic remarks. Facebook was cool with that.

“On that single day, we received over 800,000 comments, the overwhelming majority of which were very negative, often crude, and anti-Semitic.” JPT spokesman Michael Vaughn told The Epoch Times . “Clearly, this was not random. Someone somewhere was orchestrating this barrage.”

Facebook gave me a 30-day stint in its hoosegow for calling myself “white trash” but allowed the barrage of hate to continue for 2 days, despite pleas for help from JPT.

“We were amazed and disappointed that Facebook allowed such comments to be made. We had understood they had a corporate commitment to prevent offensive or false information from being displayed, but in our case, there was no apparent intervention by Facebook,” Vaughn said.

Instead, Facebook pulled the plug on the the Pro-Israel page with no warning to the JPT page administrators.“On Saturday, May 15, with no notice, no attempt to reach us, Facebook told us they had unpublished our JPT Facebook, citing this was due to the page being spam and violating […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

