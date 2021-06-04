https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/facebook-might-lift-trump-suspension-in-jan-2023-unless-they-think-there-is-still-a-serious-risk-to-public-safety/

Facebook has released a statement regarding the suspension of former President Trump, who will not be allowed to return to that platform for at least another year and a half:

Just in from Facebook: “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension,” FB is “suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7th this year.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2021

So Trump is being blocked from Facebook through January 2023. “At the end of this period, if we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2021

When Trump’s Facebook suspension is eventually lifted in 2023, “there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,” Facebook says. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2021

January of 2023 is just shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence. *Eye roll*

Why until 2023? That seems arbitrary. 🤔 Anything to do with the 2022 midterm elections? 🤔 https://t.co/foA983ZNUY — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) June 4, 2021

That could have something to do with it.

The collusion between Democrats, corrupt propaganda media, and powerful tech oligarchs to suppress and censor their political opponents — including the former President of the United States — is disgusting and indefensible. All free people should loudly condemn it. https://t.co/cqyfdLZURG — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 4, 2021

But Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) will cheer Big Tech’s suspensions.

