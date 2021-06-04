https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/facebook-might-lift-trump-suspension-in-jan-2023-unless-they-think-there-is-still-a-serious-risk-to-public-safety/

Facebook has released a statement regarding the suspension of former President Trump, who will not be allowed to return to that platform for at least another year and a half:

January of 2023 is just shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence. *Eye roll*

That could have something to do with it.

But Dems and the media (pardon the redundancy) will cheer Big Tech’s suspensions.

