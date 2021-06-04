https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/facebook-trump-suspension-will-last-two-years/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
In Response to Oversight Board, Trump Suspended for Two Years; Will Only Be Reinstated if Conditions Permit https://t.co/0n1pWwv9kM
— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) June 4, 2021
Press release from Zuckerbook…
In response to the @OversightBoard‘s ruling, Facebook is suspending Donald Trump’s accounts for 2 years, effective from the date of the initial suspension in January this year. At that time, we will assess the public safety risk and extend the restrictions if conditions require. https://t.co/23JTzX2pfx
— Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) June 4, 2021
Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols we’re announcing today. pic.twitter.com/P6RF3ebvFn
— Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) June 4, 2021