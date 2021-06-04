https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-4-emails-reveal-dr-faucis-relationship-with-china-funding-of-wuhan-lab_3845272.html

Facts Matter (June 4): Emails Reveal Dr. Fauci’s Relationship with China; Funding of Wuhan Lab

Over 800 pages of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails—which is about 3,200 emails, spanning the course of 6 months—were recently made public.

These emails reveal quite a few things, such as Dr. Fauci’s opinion on the efficacy of masks, as well as his knowledge of some potentially dangerous research that was happening at the Wuhan virology lab.

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow us on Parler, Gab, and Telegram

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman