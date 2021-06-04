https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/fauci-claims-he-wasnt-anti-trump-adds-his-supporters-dont-understand-science/

During an MSNBC interview on Wednesday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed that he was never against Donald Trump before belittling the former president’s supporters, saying that they don’t “understand” that science evolves. Fauci Sounds Off

“Yeah, I mean there is no doubt there are people out there, for one reason or another, resent me for what I did in the last administration, which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all,” Fauci told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

“It was just trying to get the right information, to try and get the right data,” he added. “What they didn’t seem to understand —I guess that it is understandable that they didn’t understand it— that science is a dynamic process.”

“So something that you know in January—you make a recommendation or a comment about it. But as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change,” he added.

“Because that is what science is, it is a self-correcting process,” Fauci said. “So when you hear someone say something at one point, then two or three months later, if you stick with what you said at the original time when you had one-fifth the […]

