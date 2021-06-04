https://www.icandecide.org/ican_press/ican-obtains-over-3000-pages-of-tony-faucis-emails/

Last year, ICAN made FOIA requests to NIH for documents regarding COVID-19, including two requests for Anthony Fauci’s emails. ICAN has received nearly 3,000 emails sent by Fauci from early February 2020 through May 2020. Read what Fauci was saying privately about masks, therapeutics, vaccines, ventilators, and many other COVID-19 topics.

On April 10, 2020 and May 5, 2020, respectively, ICAN submitted the following two FOIA requests:

All emails sent by Anthony Fauci between November 1, 2019 and the present that include the term Moderna or mRNA-1273 in any portion of the email.

All emails sent by Anthony Fauci between November 1, 2019 and the present that include the terms SARS-CoV, COVID, COVID-19, or coronavirus in any portion of the email.

When NIH failed to respond to those requests, ICAN brought a lawsuit against the agency on June 29, 2020. In response, NIH agreed to produce Fauci’s emails on a rolling basis. To date, we have received 2,957 pages of Fauci’s sent emails dated between early February 2020 through May 2020 and will continue to receive email productions on a rolling basis.

Read Fauci’s emails here and a few highlights from these emails are outlined below: