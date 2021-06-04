https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/06/04/faucis-latest-book-unexpectedly-scrubbed-from-websites-of-major-online-booksellers-n394492

Dr. Fauci is having a tough week. He has a lot of explaining to do. Thanks to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from the Washington Post and BuzzFeed News, the highest-paid federal employee finds himself in the hot seat over emails. Unfortunately for Fauci, the emails were published this week by both news outlets, and just like that, his forthcoming book disappeared from the websites of major online booksellers.

Coincidence, you say? Of course not. The option to pre-order Fauci’s latest book, titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” – I know – is no longer available. On May 17 the book was announced in its original Amazon listing. The intention was to create media buzz for its November publication. The listing claimed the book will show “inspiration in [Fauci’s] unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times.” That was before the emails were published this week. Now Fauci finds himself in a raging media cyclone.

DEVELOPING: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s forthcoming book ‘Expect the Unexpected’ has been removed for pre-order from all major online booksellers. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2021

Fauci’s book is a companion to an upcoming documentary made by National Geographic on Fauci and the coronavirus pandemic. The filmmakers followed Fauci around during the pandemic. Apparently, Fauci is the focus, not the actual pandemic. Unlike New York Governor Cuomo, though, Nat Geo says Fauci isn’t cashing in financially on the book and documentary deal.

“The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. Nat Geo drew from interviews and speeches delivered by Dr. Fauci for the book. He will not earn any royalties from its publication and was not paid (same for the upcoming documentary). It was prematurely posted for pre-sale (which is why you see it was taken down),” a National Geographic spokeswoman told Fox News.

Prematurely posted for pre-sale. What a load of nonsense. Authors always take advantage of pre-sale orders to give a boost to sales figures when it is published. The media buzz is generated on social media and in this case, from favorable press coverage of St. Anthony. Nat Geo wants to strike while the iron is hot. It’s a bad look, though, from the booksellers. Amazon and Barnes and Noble wasted no time in pulling the book from their websites. If you search either site for the book, you’ll find a “No results found” response (Amazon) or “Sorry we couldn’t find what you’re looking for.” (Barnes and Noble) We can wonder if Fauci saw that coming or was the move “unexpected”?

I wrote about the Fauci documentary in February when Nat Geo released a trailer. The announcement was heavy on singing the phrases of Fauci, his career which has spanned seven presidential administrations, and his work during past pandemics like HIV/AIDS and Ebola. He’s received criticism for his work in both of those pandemics, too. HIV/AIDS still doesn’t have a vaccine available after all this time. Is that inspirational, as his work is described by Hollywood filmmakers?

Senator Rand Paul, a fierce interrogator during Fauci’s appearances before Senate committees, posted his response. The senator has called for Fauci to be fired since the release of the emails.

Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction.https://t.co/2ANc8IBTgs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2021

Other Republicans pounced, as the expression goes. Rep. Chip Roy is co-sponsoring a bill in the House to call for Fauci’s termination.

The #FauciEmails have only made the need to #FireFauci more obvious. Rep. Roy is cosponsoring a bill to do that:https://t.co/57KSL4AGsz — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 2, 2021

We know that bill will go nowhere in the House. Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats are busy running cover for Fauci, their hero and a darling of the media. The White House is still cheerleading for him, too.

Fauci’s headaches over his emails are far from over. They show that he was warned of a laboratory-created deadly virus in China and he brushed off the warnings, he didn’t want to get involved in that theory. It’s hard to believe that he didn’t know it was likely true. He’s an 80-year-old career scientist and immunologist. He is the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s been in government service for decades and is now the highest-paid federal employee. If he isn’t held accountable for government decisions and events during the pandemic, certainly as a top presidential advisor, who should be? He deserves all the scrutiny he is getting now.

