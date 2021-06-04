https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556878-fbi-subpoenas-usa-today-for-information-on-readers

The FBI issued a subpoena to USA Today for information on readers who accessed a story about two of its agents who were killed in Florida.

The subpoena was first reported by Politico, which noted that the subpoena was made public on Thursday.

The subpoena concerned a USA Today story about two FBI agents who were fatally shot while serving a warrant in early February.

Agents attempted to serve a warrant to a man suspected of child pornography. The agency said the suspect opened fire on the agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, resulting in their deaths.

The suspect also died during the encounter.

The agency wrote in the subpoena that the information it was seeking “relates to a federal criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI.”

The FBI demanded records of IP addresses and other identifying information for computers and other electronic devices that accessed the USA Today story during a 35-minute window on Feb. 2, when the story was published and just after the incident occurred. The agency did not ask for names of the readers.

Gannett, USA Today’s publisher, filed a motion in D.C. federal court to quash the subpoena on May 28, arguing that the FBI did not follow basic Justice Department protocol for communicating with newsrooms before issuing the subpoena.

“The FBI did not communicate with Gannett, as the Department of Justice regulations require, in advance of sending the Subpoeana,” the publisher wrote. “In fact, the FBI faxed the subpoena to an office that has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“A government demand for records that would identify specific individuals who read specific expressive materials … invades the First Amendment rights of both the publisher and reader, and must be quashed accordingly,” the company continued.

News of the subpoena comes as the Department of Justice faces criticism for seeking information from journalists during former President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE’s administration for leak investigations.

The Washington Post was the first to report that the Justice Department sought records from several of its reporters. CNN and The New York Times have also said the agency sought records from its journalists.

President Biden Joe BidenWHO warns of continent-wide third wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more for global vaccine distribution Manchin isn’t ready to support Democrats passing infrastructure on their own MORE has said his administration would not engage in the practice.

