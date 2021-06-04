http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ACKA0RKnCRM/UFO-investigation-Pentagon-aliens-China-Russia-military-threat-hypersonic-weapons-news-vn

The Pentagon is growing increasingly concerned that the spate of mysterious UFOs captured on video are in fact China and Russia experimenting with ‘hypersonic’ weapons. The US intelligence community is set to release a report on mysterious UFO sightings by June 25. However, senior administration officials have already been briefed on the report’s findings and have issued a terrifying warning.

NBC Today’s correspondent Stephanie Gosk said: “The Pentagon has looked into videos from an upside-down pyramid-like object hovering above a Navy Destroyer, to cylindrical spheres disappearing under the ocean. “Ahead of the release, the New York Times says these papers do little to clarify what the videos show. “Intelligence officials are worried that the videos show America’s adversaries may be racing ahead of the US in developing elite weapons technology. “That it could show China or Russia possibly experimenting with hypersonic technology, including aircraft or missiles with speeds of up 4,000 miles per hour.” JUST IN: Von der Leyen condemned for ‘disgusting and reprehensible’ move

She said that there are more than 120 incidents over the past two decades investigated in the report and that the Pentagon have ruled out the involvement of experimental US aircraft. Ms Gosk explained: “Both China and Russia have been investing heavily in this hypersonic technology, which would give them the ability to evade US missiles. “If they get that kind of edge, it would be a significant concern for the US military.” Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich, from New Mexico, told NBC: “There is enough obvious evidence here that we need to take this seriously and not downplay it.” Many of the incidents were reported by US military pilots, with unusual sightings captured on video and sensors.

Representative Michael Waltz, a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN: “It’s disturbing, either way, you know, is this alien life or do adversaries or someone else have capabilities that far exceed anything we have the ability to understand track or counter? Either way, it’s really bad.” According to CNN, the report is not expected to release specific information about the craft out of fear that the sightings are next-gen technology from a foreign adversary. If the UFOs are in fact Chinese and Russian, this would show that the “two powers’ hypersonic research had far outpaced American military development”. China has even included hypersonic weaponry in recent military parades in the capital Beijing.

