https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/04/powell-says-climate-change-is-not-a-main-factor-in-the-feds-policy-decisions.html

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that climate change is not a main consideration for the central bank when formulating monetary policy.

Speaking on a panel of his global colleagues, the head of the U.S. central bank said taking on issues related to global warming is more for the government than for his institution.

“Today, climate change is not something that we directly consider in setting monetary policy,” Powell told the Green Swan conference presented by the Bank of International Settlements. “We’re quite actively exploring exactly what climate implications are for our supervisory, regulatory and financial stability responsibilities.”

In recent months, the Fed has taken a more active role in climate change, with the creation of two internal committees aimed at exploring the issue and by joining the global Network for Greening the Financial System.

However, Powell made clear that the institution’s role in the matter is limited to oversight of banks and the rest of the financial system, and not in setting public policy. He added that “there’s a lot to like” about stress-testing banks for climate-related issues, but he did not commit to a specific program.