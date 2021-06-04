http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SQwvG2IAtHo/fighting-back-against-critical-race-theory.php

Critical race theory (or, to put it more briefly, racism) is creeping into classrooms across America. My organization is fighting back in a number of ways, including a 17-stop tour of Minnesota, conducting public meetings in town after town to inform parents and others about Critical Race Theory and how to fight back against it. On some of the stops, Policy Fellow Catrin Wigfall will be joined by Kendall Qualls of TakeCharge Minnesota. I will attend some of the events as well.

In this short video, Catrin explains the tour:







Some states have passed legislation banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools. In other states, like Minnesota, that isn’t in the cards. In any event, I don’t think we can count on legislation by itself to turn the tide. We need parents to be informed, motivated and vigilant to be sure that their children are being properly instructed.

We also need concerned citizens, preferably conservatives, to run for school boards, not just representatives of the far-left teachers’ unions. Grass roots activism is the only way we can reclaim the public schools and salvage our children’s education. I hope there are organizations in every state, aggressively bringing such messages to parents.

