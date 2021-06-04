https://www.oann.com/fmr-vice-president-mike-pence-delivers-speech-in-n-h/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-vice-president-mike-pence-delivers-speech-in-n-h

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT – Friday, June 4, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered his second speech since leaving office in January. While speaking at a Republican event in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire on Thursday, Pence commended President Trump’s accomplishments and castigated the Biden administration’s first months of office.

“I think what President Trump showed us was what Republicans can accomplish when our leaders stand firm on conservative principles and don’t back down,” he expressed. “It’s exactly what he did for four years and under President Trump and our administration it was four years of consequence, four years of results. It was four years of promises made and promises kept.”

Thank you @GOPHillsborough! It was an honor to be in one of the strongest Republican counties in New England! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mh1JCj8h6q — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 4, 2021

Pence touted many Trump administration successes and went as far as to compare the 45th president to Ronald Reagan.

“President Reagan articulated an agenda that he never took credit for because it was an American agenda,” he explained. “He said people say I am a great communicator. He said I am not a great communicator, I just communicate great things. President Donald Trump did the same.”

The former Vice President then shifted the focus of the speech by slamming modern progressives and Joe Biden’s agenda.

“It is past time for America to discard the left-wing myth of racism,” he asserted. “America is not a racist country.”

Pence compared the priorities of the two administrations highlighting Trump’s tax cuts, investment in law enforcement and relocation of the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. He then went on to criticize Biden’s unnecessary spending, poor relations in the Middle East and stance on the Second Amendment.

MORE NEWS: Teachers And Parents Join Forces To End CRT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

