Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade has become the latest public figure to try her hand on OnlyFans.

Andrade made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “At the request of American fans I signed up for [OnlyFans]. follow me!”

At the request of American fans I signed up for Onlyfas. follow me! pic.twitter.com/D22utfhggl — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) June 2, 2021

According to MMA News, “Andrade said she made one due to a slew of requests from American fight fans” and is charging $15 a month.

Media Referee noted that “More and more female fighters in the UFC are taking the OnlyFans plunge,” with the content subscription service “luring a ton of people each and every day, due to the ease with which money can be made.” Other MMA fighters who have OnlyFan accounts include Bec Rawlings, Claudia Gadelha, Hannah Goldy and Cindy Dandois.

Born in Brazil, Andrade has 21 wins and 9 losses in her fighting career. Of these wins, 8 were KO/TKO, while 7 were submissions and 6 were by decision.

Andrade last entered the UFC Octagon a few months ago at UFC 261, where she suffered a second-round TKO loss against Valentina Shevchenko. Once the UFC strawweight champion, she lost her title to Weili Zhang in 2019.

“Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade with her wrestling and then finished in violent fashion with elbows on the ground,” reported ESPN in April. “The result was a TKO victory for Shevchenko at 3 minutes, 19 seconds of the second round at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.”

“With the triumph, Shevchenko defended her UFC women’s flyweight title for the fifth time. She has been champion since Dec. 8, 2018,” ESPN added.

OnlyFans, a London-based content subscription service, allows “content creators” to earn money from subscribers, known as “fans.” Creators are able to receive funds on a monthly basis, as well as from other income streams such as “tips” or “pay-per-view” features. The app is popular with “sex workers,” but is also home to other forms of content creators, such as fitness instructors and musicians.

As Media Referee insinuated, it is indeed incredibly lucrative for some content creators. As The Daily Wire reported in early April, American rapper and internet personality, Bhad Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — claimed she made more than $1 million in just six hours after she launched her OnlyFans account.

Bhad Bhabie is best known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl who famously appeared on “Dr. Phil” and then proceeded to threaten the audience, whom she referred to as “hoes.”

In an Instagram post to her 17.1 million followers, Bregoli wrote “not bad for 6 hours,” and “we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record.” Included was a screenshot, apparently of her OnlyFans account finances, showing an income for “subscriptions” of $757,526.08, “tips” of $5,502.35, and “messages” of $267,675, amounting to a total of $1,030,703.43.

This “record” was previously held by Bella Thorne, who earned $1 million in 24 hours last year.

According to OnlyFans, 80% of fees are distributed to the content creator, with the company retaining the remaining 20%. After various costs, the company’s share is approximately 12%, which would mean that Bregoli brought in over $123,000 for the company in just six hours.

