Actress Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” commemorated the month of June, which some people refer to as “Pride Month,” by seeming to hint that she might be bi-sexual.

In an Instagram Story post on Wednesday that has since expired, the actress said “time isn’t straight and neither am I.”

“It’s mothaf***ing #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” she wrote, as reported by People magazine.

The star also included a litany of Pride-themed stickers, such as “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.”

Despite her marriage to Joe Jonas and the child they share together, fans speculated if her post was her officially coming out as bisexual, which she hinted at during an interview with Rolling Stone in March of 2019 during which she revealed that she “experimented” with women prior to her engagement to Joe Jonas.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she said. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. Everyone experiments … It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

During the 2016 election, when promoting the movie “X-Men: Apocalypse,” Sophie Turner said that if she had superpowers, she’d physically remove Trump by force from the country.

“Oh, my God, I think the world needs fixing,” Turner said. “Donald Trump would be out of the country. And we’d create a wall around him so he couldn’t escape.”

“There are so many negative things happening,” she added. “I would kind of restart the whole world and build a new one, Noah’s Ark-style.”

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Sophie Turner admonished people for not wearing masks, and those who broke quarantine.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” she said in a video posted to Twitter. “And that’s the tea.”

“Stay inside. Don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over your health,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I don’t give a f*** about your freedom,” she added. “You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

Turner also previously signed a letter to boycott states that restrict abortion.

“I have yet to tell my agents I signed it,” she said. “They’re going to be like, ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah, I can’t work in these states.”

In the weeks leading up to the month of June, actress Anna Paquin declared herself to be a “[proud bisexual] who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man.”

