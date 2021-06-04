https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/04/gov-desantis-announces-the-start-of-the-2021-python-challenge/

Meanwhile, in Florida, it’s python-hunting season. Literally:

Great to join @GovRonDeSantis and @MyFWC in announcing the 2021 Python Challenge in Florida. This administration not only recognizes the importance of the Everglades but is taking action to protect our most critical resource from invasive species. pic.twitter.com/TzdCPT8FMv — Jeanette Nunez (@LtGovNunez) June 3, 2021

The season runs from July 9 – July 18:

.@GovRonDeSantis has announced the opening of registration for the 2021 Python Challenge which will run from July 9th through July 18th. Prizes will be awarded to those who capture the most Burmese pythons and the longest ones. https://t.co/d2GUzHTGBV @BrookeShaferTV — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 3, 2021

Happy Friday. Here’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) kicking off the state’s 2021 Python Challenge. pic.twitter.com/R8XNUdRWLb — The Recount (@therecount) June 4, 2021

You can register here to join in on the effort to preserve Florida’s native species:

(Python) Challenge accepted! @GovRonDeSantis just announced registration for the 2021 Florida Python Challenge® is now OPEN! The Burmese python removal competition runs July 9-18: https://t.co/4dAUzjDtQz #Snake #Everglades pic.twitter.com/d3iheJowHz — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 3, 2021

Note: You have to register either as a novice or as a professional hunter:

