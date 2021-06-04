https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/governor-newsom-will-not-lift-state-emergency-california-june-15-promised/

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he will not lift the state of emergency in California on June 15 as he previously promised.

California’s Covid restrictions will be lifted on June 15, however Newsom is hanging on to his broad powers by keeping the emergency in effect.

“The emergency remains in effect after June 15,” Newsom said on Friday during his vaccine lottery event.

“The one thing I am certain of is there’s uncertainty in the future,” Newsom said.

“We’re still in a state of emergency. This disease is still in effect. It is not taking the summer off,” he added.

The California GOP mocked Gavin Newsom’s vaccine lottery event:

Catch @GavinNewsom on “Wheel of Newsom’s Misfortune,” where he tries to distract Californians from his looming recall by creating a new game show. pic.twitter.com/oscE0XzQFs — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) June 4, 2021

Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk blasted Gavin Newsom in a statement on Friday.

“If Newsom believes the state is safe enough to reopen, then it’s safe for people to be able to make decisions for themselves without his arbitrary and capricious rules,” Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita said in a statement. “In California we don’t grow bananas, so there’s no need for a banana republic.”

Newsom is facing a recall election in November.

More than 2 million Californians signed the petition to boot Newsom from office after he destroyed the state with Draconian lockdown orders and curfews.

Republican state rep. Kevin Kiley said Newsom will continue to abuse his powers until he is removed from office.

It hardly even matters that Gov. Newsom is refusing to end the State of Emergency on June 15. Either way he’ll keep abusing his power until he’s removed. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 4, 2021

