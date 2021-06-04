https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/06/04/hot-takes-jake-tapper-gets-twitter-drubbing-he-deserves-after-responding-to-elise-stefanik-dunk-n391397
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH:Martha MacCallum Scolds Teachers Union Head Randi Weingarten for Pathetic CRT Dodge
May 10, 2021
The #BlueAnon Dossier, File #2 – More Press Conspiracies from the Conspiracy-Hating Press
March 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy