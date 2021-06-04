https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/how-the-latest-israel-hamas-conflict-strengthened-trumps-abraham-accords-and-may-weaken-bidens-iran-overture/

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Last week, I wrote about the economic, social, and cultural trends in Israel and the Sunni Arab nations that contributed to the Abraham Accords, enduring even amid a military conflict . Since the cease-fire, there are indications the peace deals did not simply survive. They are getting stronger. It also appears the United States is likely to forfeit its hegemony in the Sunni Arab world.

A return to the Iran policy of Barack Obama led by foreign policy disasters President Joe Biden and Climate Czar John Kerry is unacceptable in countries that view Iran as an existential threat. Israel and the Sunni Arab nations share this perspective. It seems that isolating their common enemy is overshadowing religious and historical conflicts even when it comes to the Palestinian issue.

According to the Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Eitan Na’eh , agreed-upon actions between the two countries are continuing at pace: “It doesn’t mean that the challenges go away, it doesn’t mean that there are not that many people that will try to challenge it, who will try to test it but I think that the determination is here, the strategic decision is here and we […]

