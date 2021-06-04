https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/huge-arizona-audit-begins-finish-hand-recount-67-1-4-million-completed/

The Arizona Audit has now counted 67% of the ballots! Two-thirds of the ballots have been counted and analyzed!

We have passed 1.4 MILLION BALLOTS COUNTED.

On Thursday night, the audit team started packing up the yellow tables. This is because they are now replacing these counting tables with forensic scanning tables, as they are soon coming to the end of the hand recount.

This is the first full forensic audit in history. The Maricopa Arizona Audit tweeted on Thursday:

TRENDING: Steve Bannon: Georgia Will Hold a Forensic Audit – Three Republican Senate Seats Are Coming Back after Full Forensic Audit Completed (VIDEO)

Regular audit vs. forensic audit? A regular audit looks to confirm that procedures were followed and results are accurate but does not consider all transactions. A forensic audit uses techniques to discover errors, potential fraud, and is suitable to be used in legal proceedings. — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 4, 2021

As more forensics tables are added, already counted ballots will be scanned and processed at an even faster rate.

On Thursday The Gateway Pundit reported that the ballot count had surpassed 1.3 million ballots counted. Just one day later, that number has increased by 100,000. The pace is rapidly increasing but accuracy is still the top priority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

