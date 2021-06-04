https://www.theblaze.com/news/hundreds-of-firefighters-line-entrance-to-graduation-of-slain-firemans-daughter-days-after-his-death

Firefighter Tory Carlon was killed at a Los Angeles County Fire Station earlier this week by a disgruntled off-duty colleague, according to authorities.

Despite the tragic loss, Carlon’s oldest of three daughters, Joslyn, showed up to her high school graduation on Thursday — and so did hundreds of firefighters who came to support the family of their slain brother.

What are the details?

Tory Carlon, 44, was a 20-year firefighter who was killed Tuesday during a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Station in Agua Dulce. After the shooting, the suspect, also a firefighter, fled, allegedly lighting his home on fire, and dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An LAFD captain was also wounded by the suspect at the station.

A GoFundMe account set up for Carlon’s wife, Heidi, and their three girls describes Tory as “an extremely dedicated father and husband who brought a sense of calm to everyone.” It added that “he absolutely loved being a firefighter and serving others.”

When Joslyn arrived at her graduation Thursday, an estimated 300 firefighters stood in black uniforms outside the entrance to the ceremony, according to KABC-TV. As she walked across the stage to receive her diploma, she wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her robe. She was escorted away by a sheriff’s deputy who is a family friend.

LA County Fire Battalion Chief Nick Berkuta told the outlet, “To graduate from high school and not have your father here — who was a huge part of her life — and to lose, for me, a brother. This is the least we could do for her and her family.”

