Members of the black leadership network Project 21 are slamming NBA icon LeBron James, calling him a hypocrite for sporting the logo of an online retailer that sells Confederate merchandise. James and his fellow members of the Los Angeles Lakers wear the Wish logo on their uniforms.

Wish, an e-commerce platform which enables consumers to reach third-party sellers, features “a wide array of Confederate-themed items including Confederate flag pillows, blankets, kids’ military uniforms, portraits of Confederate generals and even anti-COVID face masks featuring the rebel flag,” according to Project 21, which has a page on its website titled, “We Wish LeBron Was Consistent.” That page states, “LeBron declared ‘racism is here’ and ‘we should all know that.’ He says he sees it. He says he talks to his kids about it. He even claims he’s a target. So why is he lending his reputation to Wish when they sell products like this?”

Project 21 member Richard Holt stated, “I wish LeBron wasn’t a hypocrite, but I guess it’s part of being on the woke Left. But let’s be even more honest here. The NBA, LeBron and all the other social justice warriors are ultimately in it for the money. I don’t think they really care about you and me if there’s a dollar to be made. So they can keep promoting state’s rights through Wish sales all they want – maybe when the South rises again they can make money on the Robert E. Lee baseball hats.”

Project 21 member Martin Baker added, “Prior to the start of the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers signed a three-season deal with Wish. Lakers Chief Operating Officer Tim Harris called Wish ‘a company that shares our commitment to giving back to the community.’ Of course, when that community is the Lakers, and it is getting $12-14 million every season for the label rights, I guess it overlooked some of the products sold by Wish that should be decried by the team’s star player. Amidst all of the controversy over the Confederate flag, will James now call out his employers – who just extended his contract through 2023 – over the products that their sponsor sells? Or is he happy just cashing his own checks? Hypocrisy, thy name is the average professional athlete.”

Project 21 member Donna Jackson snapped, “Let’s face it, LeBron is a publicity hog. We all can figure LeBron hasn’t done any due diligence into the practices of Wish and probably never will. LeBron likes to position himself as a social justice warrior, but his primary wishes are really to stay in the news cycle and to generate profits – for him and his sponsors. Since his activism has almost single-handedly tanked NBA ratings over the past two years, I’m sure this wish won’t become a reality.”

