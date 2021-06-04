https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/insult-to-the-record-setting-75m-people-trump-slams-facebook-for-censoring-and-silencing-after-two-year-suspension/

American Conservative Union Holds Annual Conference In Florida On Friday, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, announced that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from Facebook’s platforms for two years, and would only be reinstated if certain conditions were met.

Trump blasted Facebook’s controversial decision in a statement, obtained by POLITICO .

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others,” said Trump, who also called the presidential election he lost to Democratic nominee Joe Biden rigged. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

On January. 7, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the indefinite suspension of Trump’s accounts: The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — […]

