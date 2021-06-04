https://djhjmedia.com/steven/north-carolina-county-bans-coca-cola-machines-from-government-buildings-because-company-is-too-left-wing/

All I can say is “It’s about time.” The left attacks sponsors against conservative hosts who goes against what they believe. County commissioners in Surry County, North Carolina has banned all Coke vending machines in go0vernment buildings.Realistically, the county’s ban on Coke vending machines will not have much of an effect ion Coke’s bottom line? The danger to Coke is if the movement catches on.

The reason for the ban is that the company is too far left and it’s statement on the new voter integrity laws was contemptable. The Truth is Coca-Cola CEO James Quince probably never read the text of the law.

Quince’s statement was:

“Our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country. We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S.”

County Commissioner Eddie Harris — the county’s longest-serving commissioner — said in an official statement:

“The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions. The expectation from them is the opposing political side will cower in the corner and we’re supposed to accept that and it’s supposed to be OK. And it’s not OK.”

“Millions of Americans believe that the last presidential election was not held in a fair manner and that more voter fraud will occur in the future if elections are not closely monitored and regulated.”

Coke probably isn’t worried because they only have to worry about the states and areas in red:

Republicans in Georgia also want to remove Coke machines from all of the state’s building. Eight state House lawmakers wrote a joint letter to Kevin Perry, president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association, and accused Coca-Cola. They accuse Coke of spreading misinformation about the new Georgia election integrity laws.

The letter reads in part:

“Your company has made the conscious decision to perpetrate a national dialogue which seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great State. We have the responsibility to all of Georgia not to engage in those misguided intentions nor continue to support corporations who choose to.”

