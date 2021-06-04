https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/04/it-is-our-sacred-duty-to-remember-john-haywards-thread-commemorating-the-tiananmen-square-massacre-is-essential-reading/

Today marks 32 years since the Tiananmen Square massacre, and while the Chinese government would like nothing more than for us to forget all about it, it’s more important now than ever for America and the world to remember it and learn from it.

John Hayward explains why:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...