US Representative Elise Stefanik busted CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday for lying about who he’d book for his shows.

Stefanik posted to her Twitter Friday a series of emails from Tapper’s booking team looking to get the Congresswoman on his show.

“Shot… chaser, chaser, chaser,” wrote Stefanik, in reference to the four photos she posted. “Drink up. @jaketapper! You’ll need it with your plummeting rating.” Shot….. chaser, chaser, chaserDrink up, @jaketapper ! ? You’ll need it with your plummeting ratings!cc: @PunchbowlNews @politico @karaswisher #TAPPERemails ? pic.twitter.com/CwUYPryvvN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 4, 2021 Stefanik showed that multiple times in the beginning of May 2021, Tapper’s team reached out to get her on State of the Union.

Also included in her post a screenshot of a June 4 Politico article where Tapper stated he wouldn’t have “Republicans who push ‘election fraud’ conspiracies” on his show.

Senator Josh Hawley’s press secretary called out Tapper as well, pointing out that, contrary to Tapper’s claims, his show had asked Hawley to appear a jaw-dropping 18 TIMES. Ignore @JakeTapper ’s public virtue signaling, @CNNSotu has asked @HawleyMO to come on 18 TIMES since Jan 6.We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/lBvbjpS6Ft — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 4, 2021 “It’s not […]

