Viewers and fans of the popular “Jeopardy!” quiz show were dismayed when none of the contestants were able to answer the clue based on very elementary knowledge of U.S. History.

The show aired Tuesday and was being hosted by “Big Bang Theory” actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

During a round of Double Jeopardy, contestant Robin Lozano chose the “Quotations” category for $800. Bialik gave him the clue from a very famous speech.

“‘Government of the people, by the people, for the people’ is from the end of this brief but powerful speech,” she said.

The seconds ticked away before the buzzer sounded without any of the contestants offering even a guess at the solution to the clue.

The famous line came from the Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln in November 1863.

Many viewers were shocked and surprised that none of the contestants knew this very simple factoid in U.S. History.

“Not know the Gettysburg Address?? Worst showing ever. None of these 3 deserved to win tonight. If they’d been asked to add 3 + 2, they’d have looked around like confused squirrels,” said one critic.

“I’m gonna pretend like I just didn’t see ALL THREE contestants miss ‘the Gettysburg Address’ just now,” replied another.

“How did #Jeopardy manage to find three contestants who don’t recognize the closing line of the Gettysburg Address? This isn’t Elementary Jeopardy, folks,” mocked another critic.

“Wow, no one knew The Gettysburg Address. That made me sad,” responded another.

Some made reference to Alex Trebek, the former host of the show who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November.

“That sound you hear is Alex Trebek spinning in his grave,” tweeted one viewer.

