http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pZ9gLSn4df4/

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Friday expressed support for Facebook’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump for two years.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: “I think Facebook was right. I think that they have an absolute right to ban liars and the president — the former president — is an absolute liar.” https://t.co/rbW0mStg3o pic.twitter.com/EDAHOHz89z — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: What are your thoughts on the Facebook ban? REP. JERRY NADLER: I think Facebook was right. I think that they have an absolute right to ban liars and the former president is an absolute liar. It’s not a question of free speech because free speech is a question of the government limiting free speech and there’s no question of that here. Private companies can print whatever they want, and I think they’re right to not print lies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

