https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/jimmy-kimmel-finds-a-state-in-the-u-s-thats-the-equivalent-of-north-korea/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lives in the heads of many Democrats and “journalists” rent-free, and also apparently the same applies to late-night “comedians”:

In no honest measure of reality does that in any way make sense.

As usual, another late-night “comedian” tailors his jokes to whatever will get big laughs inside the DNC war room.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...