Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lives in the heads of many Democrats and “journalists” rent-free, and also apparently the same applies to late-night “comedians”:

Comedian @jimmykimmel refers to Florida as “America’s North Korea” pic.twitter.com/emc4IK20Wl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 4, 2021

Alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel calls Florida “America’s North Korea.” pic.twitter.com/uGzutPLxC4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 4, 2021

In no honest measure of reality does that in any way make sense.

Yes, Florida is best compared to North Korea, proving once again that @JimmyKimmel is an idiot. https://t.co/M6w2rifXuS — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 4, 2021

Do… do people actually think this makes DeSantis look bad? Jimmy Kimmel looks like a dick in this, attacking DeSantis and Florida for, near as I can tell, literally no reason at all https://t.co/Cfz1sy64WB — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 4, 2021

An example of Newspeak referring to one of the freest states on the US as one of the least free countries in the world. — Trevor (@hotforliberty) June 4, 2021

Sure. Florida is just like North Korea except it has food, medicine, power, free speech, and people are free to come and go as they like, among other things. But other than that, it’s exactly like North Korea.🙄 https://t.co/doFmVD4uyi — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) June 4, 2021

…what? That doesn’t even make sense. Jokes have to make sense to be funny. — NotRealLife (@NotRealLife1) June 4, 2021

As usual, another late-night “comedian” tailors his jokes to whatever will get big laughs inside the DNC war room.

