https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/04/jimmy-kimmel-proves-how-desperate-dems-are-to-go-after-ron-desantis-n391070
About The Author
Related Posts
Daily Show's Trevor Noah Loses It Over NY Losing House Seat, Ted Cruz Schools Him on the Why
April 28, 2021
UPDATE: “No Ongoing Public Threat” in Boulder Shooting, One Person of Interest in Custody
March 22, 2021
New Yorker Sues in Order to Marry Their Own Child
April 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy