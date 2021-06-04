https://fadeawayworld.net/.amp/nba-media/lebron-james-gave-up-on-lakers-again-didnt-want-to-back-on-defense-didnt-want-to-play-offense-with-teammates

















LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers failed to extend their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, getting eliminated in six games. The visitors picked things right where they left them in Game 5, dominating the Lakers from the beginning to the end of the match, sealing the deal behind a big performance by Devin Booker.

The Lakers missed Anthony Davis, who only played a couple of minutes before being ruled out for the rest of the game. This situation put more pressure on LeBron’s shoulders, but the King made it clear he was built for these moments.

The Suns took a big lead during the 2nd quarter, and Bron looked disappointed and uninterested in playing defense or offense. While his teammates hustled, tried to recover the ball, and score, the 4x NBA champion stayed in the backcourt.

This happened at least twice more in the 4th quarter. Instead of going back to defend, James just walked down the court, waiting to see what happened on the other end of the floor.

The last three games of this series were very frustrating for LeBron. The Suns stole Game 4 in L.A., then dominated the Lakers in Arizona before repeating the dose at Staples Center again.

LeBron gave up on his team in Game 4 and Game 5, too, looking disappointed and demoralized after Phoenix took care of business.

With this defeat, James lost a first-round playoffs series for the first time in his career. People believe the Lakers could have done a better job if their key players didn’t miss time due to injuries. We’ll never know what would have happened, but the purple and gold will have some questions to answer this offseason.

James will be 37 next December. The team needs to build the right team to enhance his level and Anthony Davis’.

The Suns did a terrific job and will face the Denver Nuggets in the West semis, trying to continue their good season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

