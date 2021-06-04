https://www.dailywire.com/news/lebron-james-to-promote-space-jam-2-over-playing-in-the-olympics

Now that the Lakers have been knocked out of the playoffs, LeBron “The King” James will not be focusing his efforts on representing the United States in the upcoming summer Olympic games, opting to promote his upcoming movie “Space Jam 2” instead.

During a press conference following Thursday night’s dramatic loss, LeBron James said that he will be playing for the “Tune Squad” this summer instead of Uncle Sam.

“I think I’m going to play for the ‘Tune Squad’ this summer instead of the Olympics,” James told reporters. “That’s what my focus is on. Trying to beat the ‘Monstars’ or the ‘Goon Squad.’ So, didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the ‘Goon Squad’ here in July, in mid-July.”

“So, I’m gonna let the ankle rest for about a month and then I’m going to gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew. So hopefully I’ll see y’all at the match,” he concluded.

LeBron’s announcement comes just after he took a tremendous beating on social media for his display of poor sportsmanship during Thursday night’s playoff match against the Phoenix Suns. As The Daily Wire reported:

NBA star LeBron James was ripped online Thursday night for showing poor sportsmanship again when the Phoenix Suns knocked off the Los Angeles Lakers. In game five of the series, James walked off the court with more than five minutes left in the blowout loss to the Suns. And after being bested again by the Suns on Thursday, James noticeably walked off the court without shaking hands with his opponents, though he later signed a jersey for the Suns’ Devin Booker.

“LeBron leaves the court without congratulating the Suns. Vintage move. LeB****,” said sports commentator Clay Travis.

“LeBron later signed a jersey for Booker after the game,” Travis added. “But the point remains he left the court with five minutes left in game five and he was the only Laker who didn’t stay and congratulate the Suns after game six on the court.”

“It was bad when Tom Brady did it… And Lebron walking off without congratulating the Suns, and his good buddy Chris Paul, looks just as bad,” wrote ABC7 NY sports anchor Ryan Field.

“Look. I’m a [Lakers] fan & I’m ecstatic for the [Suns]. Both can be true. But right now I’m more excited for the Suns than I am mad the Lakers lost. LeBron quitting & complaining at the end of multiple games, not shaking hands, walking off early…gross,” said sports industry insider Danny Hoyt. “Ready for post-Lebron era.”

LeBron’s troubles were further widened this week when members of the black leadership network Project 21 publicly rebuked the basketball star for sporting the logo of the online retail outlet Wish, which allows Confederate merchandise to sell on its platform via third-party.

