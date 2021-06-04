http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0bD0WCK3gB0/nba-lakers-suns-lebron-james-11622808073

LeBron James was knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in his career.

Photo: Ashley Landis/Associated Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...