With hopes of making the NBA Finals dashed, Lakers star LeBron James said he is choosing “toon squad” for the off-season instead of the Olympics.

“The King” will direct his focus on his upcoming cartoon movie, Space Jam 2, instead of representing the U.S.A. at the Olympics.

Wow. Lebron picks the Tune Squad over his country. smh pic.twitter.com/aoWfnoDKA9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 4, 2021

The Lakers are a first-round fizzle for the NBA playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns 113-100 in Game Six at the Staples Center on Thursday. With the Suns beating the Lakers four games to two, the Suns will advance to the finals to meet the Denver Nuggets.

The series loss makes the Lakers the first defending championship team to skulk off into the off-season with a first-round loss since the San Antonio Spurs went down in flames in 2015.

During comments after Thursday’s game, though, James noted that taking it easy during the off-season will give him a chance to heal his ankle. “In the off-season I’ve got an opportunity to rest. I’ve got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100 percent,” he said.

So, when asked if he intended to try and join Team U.S.A. for the Tokyo Olympics, James brushed off the idea of representing the country at the international games.

“Nah, I think I’m gonna play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” he said.

“I think that’s what my focus is on, on trying to beat the Monstars – or the Goon Squad we call them now,” he continued.

“So, didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July, in mid-July,” James said of the coming movie release.

“So, I’m gonna let the ankle rest for about a month and then I’m going to gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew. So hopefully I’ll see y’all at the match,” he concluded.

In the end, one of America’s most famous basketball stars is ditching the U.S.A. for a cartoon this summer. But with James skipping the trip to Tokyo, at least America won’t have to suffer its biggest basketball star dissing the United States on a daily basis on the world stage.

